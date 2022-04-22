Intraday market moving news and views
Update Time: 22 Apr 2022 05:30GMT.
USD/CHF outlook - 0.9535
Dlr's rally in Europe from 0.9458 and subsequent break of Wednesday's 21-month 0.9536 high to 0.9553 (New York) on broad-based usd's strength suggests recent strong uptrend would head towards 0.9580 after consolidation, o/bot condition may cap price below 0.9609 today.
Raise long entry to 0.9530 for 0.9570 and only below 0.9495/00 risks retracement to 0.9480.
