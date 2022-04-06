Intraday market moving news and views

Update Time: 06 Apr 2022 05:30GMT.

USD/CHF outlook - 0.9310

Dlr's rally from 0.9238 to 0.9298 in New York in tandem with U.S. yields due to hawkish comments from Fed's Brainard signals recent decline from March's 0.9460 top has made a low at 0.9196 last Thursday and gain to 0.9303 is seen, reckon 0.9328 (50% r) would hold in Asia.

Intra-day retreat from 0.9313 would bring range trading before up and only below 0.9280 risks 0.9260/65.

