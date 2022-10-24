Intraday GBP/USD outlook - 1.1326

Cable's impressive rally on Friday from 1.1060 to as high as 1.1314 in New York due to usd's selloff following BoJ's yen intervention n then initial rally to 1.14 08 (AUS) on news of ex-UK FinMin as the favourite next PM (see MMN) would head back towards 1.1440 later.

As 1.1301 has contained retreat in Asia, venture buying for 1.1376 1st.

Below 1.1300, 1.1260/70.

