Intraday GBP/USD outlook - 1.1395

Despite cable's intra-day rise above last week's 1.1380 high after announcement of new UK FinMin's mini-budget plan to 1.1440 in New York morning, subsequent strong retreat to 1.1345 signals upmove from 1.0925 has made a temp. top n would yield choppy swings.

As 1.1332 has contained weakness, buy again for 1.1445 but 1.1490 would hold. Below 1.1335, 1.1295/00