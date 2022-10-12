Intraday GBP/USD outlook - 1.1021

Cable's intra-day jump fm Asian 12-day trough at 1.0925 to as high as 1.1060 on BoE's news (see MMN) suggests decline fm Oct's 2-week high at 1.1495 has made a temp. low n choppy swings are in store ahead of European open, only abv 1.1060 yields 1.1110/13.

A firm break below 1.0980/90 signals recovery possibly over n heads back to 1.0954, then 1.0925.