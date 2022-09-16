Intraday GBP/USD outlook - 1.1466
Cable's selloff from Tue's near 2-week 1.1738 high to 1.1480 (Wednesday) and then yesterday's break below there signals correction from September's 37-year 1.1406 bottom has ended and weakness to 1.1440/45 would be seen, loss of momentum would keep price above 1.1406 in Asia.
Recovery from 1.1452 (AUS) would bring sideways trading before down and only above 1.1520 risks 1.1538/43.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
