Intraday GBP/USD outlook - 1.1466

Cable's selloff from Tue's near 2-week 1.1738 high to 1.1480 (Wednesday) and then yesterday's break below there signals correction from September's 37-year 1.1406 bottom has ended and weakness to 1.1440/45 would be seen, loss of momentum would keep price above 1.1406 in Asia.

Recovery from 1.1452 (AUS) would bring sideways trading before down and only above 1.1520 risks 1.1538/43.