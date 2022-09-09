Intraday GBP/USD - 1.1588
As cable has risen in tandem with euro in Asia after strong retreat from 1.1562 ahead of New York open Thursday to 1.1461 in New York morning, present break of 1.1562 suggests corrective rise from Wed's 37-year trough at 1.1406 would head towards 1.1622, reckon 1.1653 would hold.
Buy again on pullback for 1.1615 and only below 1.1541/45 signals top is made, risks 1.1500 later.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
