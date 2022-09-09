Intraday GBP/USD - 1.1588

As cable has risen in tandem with euro in Asia after strong retreat from 1.1562 ahead of New York open Thursday to 1.1461 in New York morning, present break of 1.1562 suggests corrective rise from Wed's 37-year trough at 1.1406 would head towards 1.1622, reckon 1.1653 would hold.

Buy again on pullback for 1.1615 and only below 1.1541/45 signals top is made, risks 1.1500 later.