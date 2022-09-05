Intraday GBP/USD - 1.1468

As cable's intra-day 'wild' swings from post-NFP New York high at 1.1589 ended with price falling sharply on renewed usd's strength and cross-selling in sterling to a fresh 2-year trough of 1.1497, then 1.14 58 (Reuters) today, downside bias remains.

Lower short entry to 1.1490 for 1.1450 but 2020 near 35-year 1.1412 low should hold in Asia.

