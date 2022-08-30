Intraday market moving news and views
Intraday GBP/USD - 1.1703
Although cable’s intra-day rally from Monday’s fresh 2-year trough at 1.1649 ahead of European open to as high as 1.1743 in New York morning suggests temp. low is made, subsequent retreat to 1.1687 would bring further consolidation in Europe before another fall.
For short term trade, hold long for 1.1730 and only below 1.1675/80 would risk weakness towards 1.1649 again.
AUD/USD pressures the weekly low at 0.6840
The Australian dollar failed to retain early gains and trades near its weekly low at 0.6840, weighed by a dismal market mood as shown by falling high-yielding equities. Australian manufacturing indexes coming up next.
EURUSD comfortable above parity but making little progress
The EUR/USD pair advanced for a third consecutive day on Wednesday, now trading at around 1.0050. Overheating EU inflation and poor US employment-related figures undermined the market mood.
Gold close to confirming a long-term double top
Spot gold fell to a fresh monthly low of $1,709.61 a troy ounce, maintaining the red but off the mentioned low at the time being. The dollar surged throughout the first half of the day but lost steam following the release of tepid US employment-related data.
Bitcoin flaunts possible falling bullish wedge revival amid fears of decoupling from traditional markets
Bitcoin is up by 1.6% over the last 24 hours against a backdrop of 7.0% in cumulative losses across seven days. BTC is trying to arrest last week's downtrend, which saw its leg tag $19,543 on the downside.
Market selloff continues as ECB inflation hits new high
Declining oil prices have hurt the FTSE today, while record eurozone inflation comes in the face of a potential 75bp rate hike from the ECB.