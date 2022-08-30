Intraday market moving news and views

Update Time: 30 Aug 2022 05:30GMT.

Intraday GBP/USD - 1.1703

Although cable’s intra-day rally from Monday’s fresh 2-year trough at 1.1649 ahead of European open to as high as 1.1743 in New York morning suggests temp. low is made, subsequent retreat to 1.1687 would bring further consolidation in Europe before another fall.

For short term trade, hold long for 1.1730 and only below 1.1675/80 would risk weakness towards 1.1649 again.