Update Time: 24 Aug 2022 05:30GMT.
Intraday GBP/USD - 1.1830
Cable's rally in New York morning from 1.1750 to as high as 1.1877 due to usd's selloff after weak US PMIs suggests recent downtrend has made a temp. low at Tuesday's fresh 2-year trough at 1.1718 (Europe), subsequent retreat has retained daily bearish outlook.
Lower short entry n below 1.1785 signals correct ion over, 1.1745/50.
Only above 1.1877 risks 1.1900.
