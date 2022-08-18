Intraday market moving news and views

Update Time: 18 Aug 2022 05:30GMT.

Intraday GBP/USD - 1.2037

Despite cable's spike up to 1.2143 (Europe) Wednesday after UK inflation data, subsequent erratic fall to 1.2028 on cross-selling vs euro suggests recovery from 1.2008 (Tuesday) has ended there n below 1.2028 would pressure price to 1.2004/08 after consolidation.

As 1.2087 in post-Fed mins New York has capped rebound , hold short n only above 1.2095 may risk 1.2114/18.