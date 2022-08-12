Intraday market moving news and views

Update Time: 12 Aug 2022 05:30GMT.

Intraday GBP/USD - 1.2192

Cable's erratic rise from yesterday's low at 1.2283 (Asia) to 1.2249 in New York morning n subsequent strong retreat on selling in eur/gbp cross suggests choppy swings below Wednesday's 1-week high at 1.0277 would continue, as long as 1.2175 holds, another rise likely.

Remain as cautious buyer for 1.2235 but above 1.22 49 needed for 1.2277.

Below 1.2165/70 risks 1.2137.