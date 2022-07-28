Intraday Market Moving News and Views

Update Time: 28 July 2022 05:30GMT

Intraday GBP/USD - 1.2160

Despite intra-day fall from 1.2087 (Europe) to 1.2021 in New York morning, subsequent rally above Tuesday's 1.2090 top to a 4-week peak of 1.2187 due to less hawkish comments by Fed's Powell suggests recent rise from Jul's 1.1761 low would head to 1.2200/30.

Present retreat from 1.2186 would bring choppy swings before up n only below 1.2140/43 risks 1.2120/25.