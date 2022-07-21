Intraday market moving news and views

Update Time: 21 July 2022 05:30GMT.

Intraday GBP/USD - 1.1984

Cable's intra-day decline fm 1.2037 in Europe to 1.1954 in New York afternoon due to broad-based rebound in usd and tandem with US yields suggests 1st leg of correction from July's 1.1761 trough has ended at 1.20 45 (Tuesday), below 1.1954 would head back towards 1.1926.

Sell again on recovery to 1.2000 for 1.1960 after range trading and only above 1.2020 risks 1.2037.