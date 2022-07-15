Intraday market moving news and views
Intraday GBP/USD - 1.1830
Although cable's intra-day rally from Thursday's fresh 2-year trough of 1.1761 in New York to 1.1842 following less hawkish comments by Fed's Waller (see MMN) suggests temporary low is made, as 1.1851 in Asia has capped recovery, bearishness is retained.
Sell again on pullback, below 1.1800 would head back towards 1.1761.
Only above 1.1883 risks 1.1910/14.
