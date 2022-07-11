Intraday market moving news and views

Update Time: 11 July 2022 05:30GMT.

Intraday GBP/USD outlook - 1.1991

Although cable's intra-day selloff on Friday from 1.2056 (Asia) to 1.1920 in Europe and then subsequent strong bounce to 1.2048 in post-NFP New York suggests volatile trading above Wednesday's 2-year bottom at 1.1877 would continue, present weakness may head back to 1.1950.

Trade from short side due to USD's strength but 1.1920 would hold.

Only above 1.2015/20 risks 1.2039/44