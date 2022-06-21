Intraday market moving news and views

Update Time: 21 Jun 2022 05:30GMT.

GBP/USD outlook - 1.2274

Although cable's intra-day cross-inspired brief break of Monday's 1.2280 high suggests choppy trading inside near term broad range of 1.2406-1.2174 would continue, o/bot condition would limit upside to 1.23 10/15 in European morning n yield retreat later.

Stand aside and sell cable once intraday top is made.

Below 1.2227 would head back to 1.2200, 1.2174.

