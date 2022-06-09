Intraday market moving news and views
Update Time: 09 Jun 2022 05:30GMT
GBP/USD outlook - 1.2536
Although cable's rebound from Tuesday's 2-week trough at 1.2431 to as high as 1.2600 on Tue due to broad- based buying in sterling suggests recent erratic fall from May's 1.2666 top has made a low, subsequent retreat to 1.2514 yesterday may head back towards 1.2482.
Trade from short side for 1.2505 1st after range trading an only above 1.2564 may risk 1.2577/80.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
