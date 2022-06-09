Intraday market moving news and views

Update Time: 09 Jun 2022 05:30GMT

GBP/USD outlook - 1.2536

Although cable's rebound from Tuesday's 2-week trough at 1.2431 to as high as 1.2600 on Tue due to broad- based buying in sterling suggests recent erratic fall from May's 1.2666 top has made a low, subsequent retreat to 1.2514 yesterday may head back towards 1.2482.

Trade from short side for 1.2505 1st after range trading an only above 1.2564 may risk 1.2577/80.