Intraday market moving news and views

Update Time: 07 Jun 2022 05:30GMT

GBP/USD outlook - 1.2510

Cable's intra-day weakness after penetrating New York 1.2526 low due to broad-based unwinding of long GBP positions after UK PM Johnson survived Monday's no confidence vote suggests correction from last week's 1.2459 low has ended at 1.2589 (Friday).

As 1.2522 has capped recovery from 1.2493 in Asia, sell again for 1.2470, 1.2459.

Above 1.2526, 1.25 51.

