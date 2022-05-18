Intraday market moving news and views
Update Time: 18 May 2022 05:30GMT.
GBP/USD outlook – 1.2460
Tuesday's rally to an 11-day high at 1.2498 ahead of New York open due to upbeat UK jobs report suggests corrective up move from last Friday's 23-month 1.2156 trough would head towards 1.2518 after consolidation, near term loss of momentum would cap price below 1.2535 today.
Present retreat from 1.2501 (Asia) would yield choppy swings before up and only below 1.2412 risks 1.2385/90.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
