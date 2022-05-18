Intraday market moving news and views

Update Time: 18 May 2022 05:30GMT.

GBP/USD outlook – 1.2460

Tuesday's rally to an 11-day high at 1.2498 ahead of New York open due to upbeat UK jobs report suggests corrective up move from last Friday's 23-month 1.2156 trough would head towards 1.2518 after consolidation, near term loss of momentum would cap price below 1.2535 today.

Present retreat from 1.2501 (Asia) would yield choppy swings before up and only below 1.2412 risks 1.2385/90.

