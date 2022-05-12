Intraday market moving news and views

Update Time: 12 May 2022 05:30GMT.

GBP/USD outlook - 1.2221

As cable's intra-day 'wild' ride in post-US CPI New York had ended with price tumbling from session highs of 1.2400 in New York morning to a fresh 22-month trough of 1.2238, suggesting recent downtrend would head to next target at 1.2219 but reckon 1.2172 would hold.

Present recovery after brief drop to 1.2211 would bring range trading before down.

Above 1.2278, 1.2292/95.