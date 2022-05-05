Intraday market moving news and views

GBP/USD outlook - 1.2875

Although cable's retreat from yesterday's 1-week high of 1.2638 in post-FOMC New York suggests upmove from last Thursday's 21-month trough at 1.2412 has made a temporary top and choppy swings are in store in Europe, as long as 1.2567 holds, one more rise is envisaged.

Remain as cautious buyer for 1.2635 and only firm break below 1.2567 may risk weakness to 1.2532/37.