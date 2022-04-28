Intraday market moving news and views

Update Time: 28 Apr 2022 05:30GMT.

GBP/USD outlook - 1.2518

Despite staging a short-covering bounce from Wednesday's fresh 21-month trough of 1.2502 to 1.2573 in New York, cable's intra-day renewed usd's strength due to yen weakness suggests re-test of 1.2502 would be seen, a break of 1.2500 would extend decline to 1.2480.

Turn short on pullback to 1.2540 for 1.2500 1st and only above 1.2573 may risk retrace. to 1.2595/00.

