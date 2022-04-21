Intraday market moving news and views

Update Time: 21 Apr 2022 05:30GMT.

GBP/USD outlook - 1.3052

Cable's rally from Tuesday's low at 1.2981 to 1.3070 in New York yesterday in tandem with euro indicates further choppy trading above last Wednesday's 17-month bottom at 1.2973 would continue with upside bias, loss of momentum would prevent strong gain n reckon 1.3100 would hold.

Intra-day retreat from 1.3073 (AUS) would bring range trading before up and only below 1.3033 risks 1.2996/00.