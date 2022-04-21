Intraday market moving news and views
Update Time: 21 Apr 2022 05:30GMT.
GBP/USD outlook - 1.3052
Cable's rally from Tuesday's low at 1.2981 to 1.3070 in New York yesterday in tandem with euro indicates further choppy trading above last Wednesday's 17-month bottom at 1.2973 would continue with upside bias, loss of momentum would prevent strong gain n reckon 1.3100 would hold.
Intra-day retreat from 1.3073 (AUS) would bring range trading before up and only below 1.3033 risks 1.2996/00.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds to 1.0900 on hawkish ECB-speak, Powell eyed
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.0900, extending the rebound on hawkish ECB commentary. ECB policymaker Wunsch backed Kazak's view on a July rate hike. The US dollar resumes the sell-off amid a better mood, ahead of Powell and Lagarde.
USD/JPY turns south to test 128.00 in volatile trading
USD/JPY is resuming the previous sell-off to test 128.00 on reports of more fiscal spending by the Japanese government. The pair shrugs off the verbal intervention by the Japanese authorities and the BOJ's bond market intervention amid renewed USD weakness.
Gold sticks to lows near $1,950 as yields recover ahead of Powell
Gold Price is back in the red, as sellers keep lurking just below $1,960. The US dollar rebounds with yields, capping the XAUUSD rebound. All eyes now remain on Fed Chair Powell’s and US President Biden’s speech.
Why you should pay attention to Dogecoin price today
Dogecoin price has been consolidating inside a massive falling wedge pattern, that is edging closer to a breakout. A decisive move above the upper trend line could be the key to triggering an uptrend for DOGE.
Powell Preview: Fed Chair set to be humble due to three uncertainties, triggering a dollar downfall Premium
Powell delivers remarks just before the bank enters its "blackout" period. Markets are pricing two double-dose rate hikes in May and in June. Relatively moderate core inflation may cause Powell to refrain from big commitments.