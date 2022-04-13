Intraday market moving news and views

Update Time: 13 Apr 2022 05:30GMT

GBP/USD outlook - 1.3005

Despite yesterday's intra-day strong bounce from 1.2994 (Europe) to 1.3054 in New York morning, subsequent fall to 1.2999 near the close suggests re-test of Fri's fresh 16-month trough at 1.2983 would be seen, break would extend Medium Term downtrend towards 1.2952.

Present recovery from 1.2987 would bring range trading before down.

Only above 1.3027/30 risks 1.3050.