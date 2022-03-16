Intraday market moving news and views
Update Time: 16 Mar 2022 05:30GMT.
Intraday GBP/USD - 1.3054
Despite Tuesday's strong rebound from Asian fresh 16-month trough of 1.3000 (Asia) to as high as 1.3088 in New York, subsequent fall to 1.3022 on renewed usd's strength suggests re-test of 1.3000 would be seen after range trading, below, 1.2982/87 but 1.2976 would hold.
Trade from short side for 1.3015 1st n only above 1.3079 would risk strong gain toward 1.3088.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
New Zealand GDP rebounds but fails to lift NZD
The Gross Domestic Product (GDP), released by Statistics New Zealand arrived as +3.0% for the quarter (vs. expected 3.2%). For the year, it came in at Q4 3.1% vs the estimated 3.3% vs the previous -0.3%. NZD/USD is steady on the outcome as a rebound was widely expected.
EUR/USD reaches fresh weekly highs at 1.1040
EUR/USD bounced sharply after Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell's speech, as he promised more action to maintain inflation under control. The Fed delivered as expected a quarter-point rate hike, hinted at six more hikes this year. EUR/USD at fresh weekly highs in the 1.1040 price zone.
Gold rebounds sharply, shrugged-off Fed’s seven rate hikes announcement
Gold (XAU/USD) prices have rebounded sharply after recording March’s fresh low of around $1,895.00. The precious metal has witnessed significant bids after the announcement of the interest rate decision by the Federal Reserve (Fed).
Crypto markets to kick-start relief rally
Bitcoin price saw a massive spike ahead of the FOMC meeting on March 16. The rally was brief and has been undone, suggesting that BTC is likely to head lower before any noticeable uptrend.
AUD/USD nears the 0.7300 level post-Fed’s decision
The AUD/USD pair trades near the 0.7300 level after the US Federal Reserve delivered as expected, promised more action coming up, backed by solid Wall Street's gains. Australian employment figures coming up next.