Intraday market moving news and views

Update Time: 16 Mar 2022 05:30GMT.

Intraday GBP/USD - 1.3054

Despite Tuesday's strong rebound from Asian fresh 16-month trough of 1.3000 (Asia) to as high as 1.3088 in New York, subsequent fall to 1.3022 on renewed usd's strength suggests re-test of 1.3000 would be seen after range trading, below, 1.2982/87 but 1.2976 would hold.

Trade from short side for 1.3015 1st n only above 1.3079 would risk strong gain toward 1.3088.

