Intraday EUR/USD outlook - 1.0068

As euro has maintained a firm undertone after resumption of recent upmove to a 6-week 1.0093 high (AUS) due to falling U.S. yields, gain to 1.0124 is envisaged, o/bot condition would cap price at 1.0162.

Retreat from 1.0093 in Asia would bring range trading before up n only below 1.0047 risks 1.0015/20.