Intraday EUR/USD outlook - 1.0068
As euro has maintained a firm undertone after resumption of recent upmove to a 6-week 1.0093 high (AUS) due to falling U.S. yields, gain to 1.0124 is envisaged, o/bot condition would cap price at 1.0162.
Retreat from 1.0093 in Asia would bring range trading before up n only below 1.0047 risks 1.0015/20.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats to 1.0050 ahead of ECB
EUR/USD is trading close to.1.0050, retreating from near 1.0100 in early European trading. Investors resort to profit-taking ahead of the critical ECB rate hike decision and the US advance Q3 GDP release.
GBP/USD battles 1.1600 amid cautious mood, US GDP eyed
GBP/USD is hovering around 1.1600, pausing its two-day bullish momentum in early Europe. The dollar attempts a comeback ahead of the key US data. Markets stay cautious amid mixed headlines on the upcoming UK fiscal plan.
Gold: Technical setup points to weakness on ECB/US GDP
Gold price is looking for a clear directional bias, stalling a two-day upswing towards $1,700, as investors brace for critical events this Thursday. The US dollar is recovering a bit of ground across the board after the relentless sell-off seen so far this week.
ApeCoin price hints at a 20% rally as crypto markets make a comeback
ApeCoin shows clear signs of a bullish resurgence as it attempts to break free from its long-standing downtrend. If successful, APE could kick-start a quick rally to retest the immediate hurdle.
ECB Preview: Lagarde set to hit euro with dovish hike, four reasons to expect EUR/USD to tumble Premium
Winter is still coming – even if temperatures are unusually high in Europe, the drop in gas prices could still bite the common currency. That is only one factor in my assessment that the ECB's decision will be a downer for EUR/USD.