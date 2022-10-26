Intraday EUR/USD outlook - 147.94

Although dlr's early rally from Monday's 145.51 low to as high as 149.45 the same day suggests 1st leg of correction from Friday's 32-year peak at 151.94 has ended, yesterday's selloff in New York morning to 147.52 on USD's weakness signals downside bias remains.

Intra-day rise would yield choppy swings, above 149. 00/04 would head would 149.45, below 147.52, 147.00/02.