Intraday EUR/USD outlook - 147.94
Although dlr's early rally from Monday's 145.51 low to as high as 149.45 the same day suggests 1st leg of correction from Friday's 32-year peak at 151.94 has ended, yesterday's selloff in New York morning to 147.52 on USD's weakness signals downside bias remains.
Intra-day rise would yield choppy swings, above 149. 00/04 would head would 149.45, below 147.52, 147.00/02.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD regains parity amid renewed USD sell-off
EUR/USD is challenging parity as the risk-on profile has triggered a fresh sell-off in the US dollar across the board. The odds of a bigger rate hike by the ECB have strengthened, boosting the euro. All eyes remain on market sentiment amid a quiet data docket.
GBP/USD surges above 1.1600 amid broad USD slide
GBP/USD is extending its upbeat momentum above 1.1600, as the US dollar remains under intense selling pressure amid an improved market mood. Investors remain expectant of UK political stability and the new fiscal plan.
Gold hits two-week high, around $1,675 area amid weaker USD
Gold climbs to a nearly two-week high amid the prevalent USD selling bias. Diminishing odds for more aggressive Fed rate hikes continue to weigh on the greenback. The prospects for further tightening by major central banks could cap any further upside.
Cardano price is heading to $0.45 and here’s where you can accumulate ADA
Cardano price is in a delicate place after its volatile move over the last 24 hours. Investors need to be cautious of entering the market late and getting trapped. A better plan would be to wait for ADA to pull back to critical levels.
BOC Preview: Getting ready for a dovish pivot? Premium
The Bank of Canada (BOC) is on track to deliver another 75 basis points (bps) hike when it concludes its October monetary policy meeting at 14:00 GMT this Wednesday.