Intraday EUR/USD outlook - 0.9783

Despite euro's erratic but strong rise from last Thursday's 2-week trough of 0.9632 to retrace early decline from 0.9999 (Oct high) to 0.9875 Tuesday, yesterday's selloff from 0.9872 (AUS) to as low as 0.9758 in New York on usd's rally signals said rebound has ended.

As 0.9785 has capped recovery from 0.9755, hold short n only above 0.9808/13 risks 0.9825/30 later.