Intraday EUR/USD outlook - 0.9780

Euro's intra-day jump from Thursday's 2-week trough of 0.9632 to as high as 0.9802 due to broad-based sell off in USD on profit taking due to rebound in U.S. stocks suggests decline from Oct's high at 0.9999 has made a low, above 0.9802 would head back towards 0.9835.

Present retreat from 0.9808 would bring range trading before up n only below 0.9752 risks 0.9221/25.

