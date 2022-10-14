Intraday EUR/USD outlook - 0.9780
Euro's intra-day jump from Thursday's 2-week trough of 0.9632 to as high as 0.9802 due to broad-based sell off in USD on profit taking due to rebound in U.S. stocks suggests decline from Oct's high at 0.9999 has made a low, above 0.9802 would head back towards 0.9835.
Present retreat from 0.9808 would bring range trading before up n only below 0.9752 risks 0.9221/25.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD defends gains below 0.9800, US data loom
EUR/USD is consolidating gains below 0.9800, especially after Thursday’s tragic rebound from the fortnight low. Traders await the key US consumer-centric data on Friday. The US dollar stays on the backfoot despite hot inflation data.
GBP/USD steadies above 1.1300, awaits UK PM Truss, US data
GBP/USD is trading on the defensive above 1.1300, struggling for upside traction. Chatters over UK PM Truss’ tax cut plans, Kwartang’s return to London keep traders on the edge. Softer yields weigh on the US dollar ahead of US consumer-centric data.
Gold could retest YTD low, near $1,615 amid fears of big rate hikes
Gold pared its post-US CPI losses to a two-week low amid a sharp intraday USD pullback. A strong rally in the equity markets caps any further gains for the safe-haven XAU/USD. Bets for more aggressive Fed rate hikes, elevated US bond yields favour bearish traders.
Ripple: Only one hurdle stands between XRP and $0.90
XRP price continues to remain strong relative to other altcoins despite the recent downturn. Regardless, the crypto markets seem to be shifting their bias to favoring bulls, so investors can expect Ripple to continue its ascent.
US Retail Sales Preview: Positive surprises eyed for dollar bulls to regain poise Premium
Amidst the continued drop in gasoline prices, easing inflation expectations and improvement in American consumers’ confidence, yet another rise in US Retail Sales may not come as a surprise for the month of September.