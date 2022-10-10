Intraday EUR/USD outlook - 0.9736
As euro has fallen after staging a short-covering rebound in post-NFP NY trading fm 0.9727 to 0.9790, daily bearishness is retained for decline fm Tue's near 2-week high at 0.9999 to head twd daily obj. at 0.9690, loss of momentum wud prevent steep fall.
Early recovery fm 0.9725 in Asia wud bring consolidation b4 down.
Only abv 0.9767 risks 0.9785/90.
