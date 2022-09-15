Intraday EUR/USD - 0.9974
Although euro's selloff from Monday's 3-week high at 1.0197 to as low as 0.9956 (AUS) yesterday suggests correction from September's 20-year trough at 0.9865 has ended, intra-day short-covering to 1.0023 would bring sideways swings before another fall, below 0.9956, 0.9932
Remain as cautious seller for 0.9957/60, break, 0.9932.
Only above 1.0023 risks 1.0033/42 before 'down'.
