Intraday EUR/USD - 0.9974

Although euro's selloff from Monday's 3-week high at 1.0197 to as low as 0.9956 (AUS) yesterday suggests correction from September's 20-year trough at 0.9865 has ended, intra-day short-covering to 1.0023 would bring sideways swings before another fall, below 0.9956, 0.9932

Remain as cautious seller for 0.9957/60, break, 0.9932.

Only above 1.0023 risks 1.0033/42 before 'down'.