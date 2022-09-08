Intraday market moving news and views

Update Time: 08 Sept 2022 06:30GMT.

Intraday EUR/USD - 0.9989

Euro's rally from 0.9876 ahead of New York open Wednesday to as high as 1.0010 near New York close due to broad-based usd's weakness on profit taking signals recent down trend has made a temp. low at Tue's fresh 20-year bottom at 0.9865 and would head towards 1.0033 later.

Hold long for this move but reckon res at 1.0078 should cap upside.

Only below 0.9950 risks 0.9920/30.