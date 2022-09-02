Intraday EUR/USD - 0.9956
Euro's intra-day selloff in New York on renewed usd's strength after upbeat US ISM data, then break of Monday's 0.9914 low to 0.9911 suggests correction from August's 20-year 0.9901 low has ended and intra-day=recovery in Asia would bring range trading before down.
Remain as cautious seller for 0.9907 'later' and only above 0.9972 risks stronger gain to 0.9990/00.
