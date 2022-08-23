Intraday market moving news and views
Intraday EUR/USD - 0.9940
Euro's selloff in New York session due to broad-based rally in USD in tandem with U.S. yields and then firm break of July's 0.9953 low to a fresh 20-year 0.9927 trough would pressure price to 0.9900/05, o/sold condition would keep euro above proj. 0.9851 sup today.
Trade from short side for 0.9910 after consolidation and only above 0.9980/90 dampens daily bearishness
