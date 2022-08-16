Intraday market moving news and views

Update Time: 16 Aug 2022 05:30GMT.

Intraday EUR/USD - 1.0160

Although euro has stablised after resumption of decline from last Wed's 5-week peak of 1.0368 to a 1- week trough of 1.0155 in New York afternoon yesterday due to broad-based USD's strength and present recovery from 1.0148 may head to 1.0180/85 before 'another' fall.

Sell on further rise to 1.0180 for 1.0140, reckon 1.0124 would hold.

Above 1.0200 risks 1.0220/23.