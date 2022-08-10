Intraday market moving news and views
Although euro's erratic rise from 1.0142 (Friday) to 1.0221 Monday, then gain to 1.0247 in New York morning yesterday suggests 'choppy' trading inside recent 1.0293-1.01 24 broad range would continue, subsequent retreat to 1.0204 has retained daily downside bias for 1.0185.
Sell again on recovery for this move, below would extend towards 1.0160.
Only above 1.0253 risks 1.0270/75.
