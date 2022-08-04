Intraday market moving news and views

Update Time: 04 Aug 2022 05:30GMT.

Intraday EUR/USD - 1.0164

Although euro's selloff frrom Tuesday's near 4-week top at 1.0293 to as low as 1.0124 in New York morning after upbeat US data confirms recent upmove has possibly ended there, subsequent short-covering rebound may head back to 1.0195/00 befrore prospect of another fall.

For short term trade, turn long at 1.0140 for 1.0180 or sell at 1.0195 for 1.0155.

Below 1.0124, 1.0097/00.

