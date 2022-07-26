Intraday market moving news and views

Update Time: 26 July 2022 04:30GMT.

Intraday EUR/USD - 1.0230

Although euro's erratic rise from 1.0131 (Friday) to 1.0257 in New York morning yesterday suggests pullback from Thursday's 2-week high at 1.0278 has ended, intra-day retreat from 1.0250 would bring further sideways swings in Europe before up, above 1.0257, 1.0278, then 1.0300.

Look to buy again on dips to 1.0200 as 1.0180 (Monday low) should remain intact and yield another rise.