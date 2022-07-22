Intraday Market Moving News and Views

Update Time: 22 July 2022 05:30GMT

Intraday EUR/USD - 1.0188

As euro has risen in late New York due to broad-based weakness in USD on selloff in U.S. yields after intra-day brief but sharp fall from Thursday's 2-week top of 1.0278 to 1.0155 in hectic post-ECB New York, 'choppy' trading with mild upside bias is seen in Europe.

Intra-day retreat may head back to 1.0176/80, be low would risk weakness towards 1.0155.

Stand aside.

