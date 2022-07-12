Intraday market moving news and views
Update Time: 12 July 2022 05:30GMT.
Daily EUR/USD outlook - 1.0028
Despite euro's short-covering rebound from Friday's fresh 20-year trough of 1.0073 (Europe) to 1.0190 in post-NFP New York, Monday's selloff on safe-haven usd buying n subsequent weakness to 1.0035 in New York, then to 1.0007 today may head to 0.9945/50 before correction.
Look to sell again on recovery for 0.9975 and only daily close above 1.0073 risks retrace. to 1.0117/20.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces off 1.0000 yet again, German ZEW in focus
EUR/USD is rebounding towards 1.0050, defending parity yet again. The US dollar keeps its winning momentum intact amid risk-aversion. Recession fears, the European gas crisis and China's covid lockdown worry hit risk sentiment. ZEW eyed.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.1850 amid firmer USD, UK politics eyed
GBP/USD is trading above 1.1850, attempting a tepid bounce as the US dollar pauses its upsurge. Fresh covid lockdowns in China and the UK political uncertainty will likely keep the upside elusive in cable.
Gold remains oversold, focus on Tuesday’s close
Gold Price risks a minor pullback amid oversold conditions. China lockdowns and recession fears keep boosting the US dollar. The yellow metal awaits Tuesday’s closing for bear flag confirmation.
What does the recent Bitcoin price sell-off mean for the crypto ecosystem?
Bitcoin price tried to breach through the significant and high-time frame resistance barrier but failed. The downswing that emerged pushed BTC lower and the June 11 sell-off has currently pushed it below the $20,000 psychological level.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!