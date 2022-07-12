Intraday market moving news and views

Update Time: 12 July 2022 05:30GMT.

Daily EUR/USD outlook - 1.0028

Despite euro's short-covering rebound from Friday's fresh 20-year trough of 1.0073 (Europe) to 1.0190 in post-NFP New York, Monday's selloff on safe-haven usd buying n subsequent weakness to 1.0035 in New York, then to 1.0007 today may head to 0.9945/50 before correction.

Look to sell again on recovery for 0.9975 and only daily close above 1.0073 risks retrace. to 1.0117/20.