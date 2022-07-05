Intraday market moving news and views

EUR/USD outlook - 1.0441

Euro's rally from Friday's 2-week trough of 1.0367 to 1.0462 yesterday suggests decline from last week's high at 1.0614 has made a low there and despite retreat to 1.0418 in N. American morning Monday. intraday rise would bring 'sideways' swings in European trading.

Would be prudent to exit short as above 1.0462 may risk again towards 1.0488.

Below 1.0410/15, 1.0383.