EUR/USD outlook - 1.0441
Euro's rally from Friday's 2-week trough of 1.0367 to 1.0462 yesterday suggests decline from last week's high at 1.0614 has made a low there and despite retreat to 1.0418 in N. American morning Monday. intraday rise would bring 'sideways' swings in European trading.
Would be prudent to exit short as above 1.0462 may risk again towards 1.0488.
Below 1.0410/15, 1.0383.
AUD/USD: Bulls look to 0.6850, bears eye 0.6650/80s
AUD/USD is in the hands of the bears on the long-term charts. Aussie is pressured mid-week and has been testing below 0.6800 again but has so far failed to break cleanly away despite making a fresh low for the week. Instead, the bulls moved in to take the price back to test the bear's commitments near the figure and failed to break through them.
USD/JPY: Range-bound despite a rising wedge break that targets a fall to 132.50
The USD/JPY rises bolstered by higher US Treasury yields, with the 10-year benchmark note up at 2.932%. A mixed market mood, keep safe-haven currencies bid, in the USD/JPY, the greenback.
Gold on its way to piercing $1,700?
XAUUSD is extremely oversold but still has room to fall before correcting. Market players await FOMC Meeting Minutes and clues about future rate hikes. Fears of a global recession undermined sentiment and boosted the greenback.
What would happen if Terra's LUNA price dips below $2
LUNA coils in a triangular fashion. Terra's LUNA price shows concerning signals, with bears targeting $1.00. Still, being an early seller is ill-advised.
