Update Time: 22 Jun 2022 05:30GMT.

Intraday EUR/USD outlook - 1.0509

Euro's strong retreat from 1.0582 (Europe) to 1.0520 in New York yesterday suggests further 'choppy' swings below last Thursday's high at 1.0601 would continue with down-side bias, below 1.0499 would yield further weakness to 1.0470/75 later today but 1.0445 should hold.

Sell again on recovery for 1.0480 n only above 1.0566 (New York top) aborts, risks re-test of 1.0582.

