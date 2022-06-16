Intra-day market moving news and views

Update Time: 16 Jun 2022 05:30GMT.

EUR/USD outlook - 1.0440

Despite yesterday's selloff from 1.0507 (Europe) to a 1-month low of 1.0360 after Fed's 75 basis point rate hike, subsequent rally to 1.0469 on broad-based liquidation of USD's positions n falling US yields signals temp. low is made and would head back to 1.0495/00.

As 1.0432 has contained pullback, hold long and only below 1.0398/00 risks weakness towards 1.0360.