Update Time: 10 Jun 2022 05:30GMT.
EUR/USD outlook - 1.0632
Euro's intra-day selloff after initial 'wild' swings in post-ECB NY morning from Thursday's 1.0773 high and subsequent break of last week's 1.0628 low to 1.0612 in late NY suggests fall from May's 1-month 1.0786 peak has resumed and would head to 1.0580/90.
Present rise would bring range trading in Europe before down and only above 1.0653 risks 1.0667/72 later.
