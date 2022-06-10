Intraday market moving news and views

Update Time: 10 Jun 2022 05:30GMT.

EUR/USD outlook - 1.0632

Euro's intra-day selloff after initial 'wild' swings in post-ECB NY morning from Thursday's 1.0773 high and subsequent break of last week's 1.0628 low to 1.0612 in late NY suggests fall from May's 1-month 1.0786 peak has resumed and would head to 1.0580/90.

Present rise would bring range trading in Europe before down and only above 1.0653 risks 1.0667/72 later.