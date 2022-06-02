Intraday market moving news and views
Update Time: 02 Jun 2022 05:30GMT.
EUR/USD outlook - 1.0655
Although euro has staged a short-covering bounce after intra-day selloff below Tuesday's 1.0680 low (now res) to an 8-day trough of 1.0628 in NY morning due to broad-based USD's rally, as 1.0660 has capped recovery, fall from 1.0786 (Monday) would head to 1.0605.
Trade from short side for this move but 1.0590/95 would hold in Asia.
Only above 1.0680 risks 1.0706.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bullish breakout set to extend towards 0.7300
AUD/USD trades in the 0.7250 region, and its highest since late April. The broad dollar’s weakness and the positive tone of Wall Street underpinned the pair. Resurgent commodity prices also provided support to the aussie
EUR/USD near weekly highs as the dollar keeps weakening
The EUR/USD pair topped around 1.0750 on Thursday, as market players dumped the greenback following downbeat US employment-related data. Growth and inflation remain in the eye of the storm.
Gold bulls return with a vengeance
Gold soared to its highest in nearly a month, holding near a daily top at $1,869.75. The dollar gave up ground on Thursday after rallying in the previous session, with additional pressure coming from easing government bond yields and the better tone of Wall Street.
Smart Money vs Dumb Money: Who controls the Dogecoin price?
Dogecoin has recently shown bearish re-entrance in the market. The bulls lost about 10% of gains made since the uptrend on May 27. The new decline throws off the trajectory for the DOGE and now places a large question mark surrounding the notorious meme coin’s future.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!