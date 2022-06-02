Intraday market moving news and views

Update Time: 02 Jun 2022 05:30GMT.

EUR/USD outlook - 1.0655

Although euro has staged a short-covering bounce after intra-day selloff below Tuesday's 1.0680 low (now res) to an 8-day trough of 1.0628 in NY morning due to broad-based USD's rally, as 1.0660 has capped recovery, fall from 1.0786 (Monday) would head to 1.0605.

Trade from short side for this move but 1.0590/95 would hold in Asia.

Only above 1.0680 risks 1.0706.