Intraday market moving news and views
Update Time: 10 May 2022 05:30GMT.
EUR/USD outlook - 1.0576
Despite euro's rise on Monday from 1.0496 (Europe) to 1.0572 at New York open and then brief but sharp retreat to 1.0517 and then rally to 1.0592, subsequent retreat on renewed safe-haven usd's buying on selloff in US stocks suggests consolidation with downside bias.
Intra-day firmness in Asia may head to 1.0585/90 and only above 10592 risks 1.0600. Below 1.0540, 1.0517.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
