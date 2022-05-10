Intraday market moving news and views

Update Time: 10 May 2022 05:30GMT.

EUR/USD outlook - 1.0576

Despite euro's rise on Monday from 1.0496 (Europe) to 1.0572 at New York open and then brief but sharp retreat to 1.0517 and then rally to 1.0592, subsequent retreat on renewed safe-haven usd's buying on selloff in US stocks suggests consolidation with downside bias.

Intra-day firmness in Asia may head to 1.0585/90 and only above 10592 risks 1.0600. Below 1.0540, 1.0517.