Intraday market moving news and views

Update Time: 29 Apr 2022 06:30GMT.

EUR/USD outlook - 1.0543

Euro's intra-day firm break of New York high at 1.0531 at European open after resumption of downtrend to a fresh 5-year trough of 1.0472 (New York) Thur confirms temp. low has been made and upside bias remains for a correction to 1.0564, above 1.0586 later today.

Turn long on dips for 1.0565 but 1.0600/05 would cap upside.

Only below 1.0592 (AUS) risks 1.0472.