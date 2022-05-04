Intraday market moving news and views

Update Time: 04 May 2022 05:30GMT.

USD/JPY outlook - 130.14

Despite dlr' daily choppy swings following strong rebound from 129.33 (Friday) to 130.47 on Monday, yesterday's intra-day rise from 129.71 to 130.20 in tandem with US yields suggests upside bias remains, above 130.47 signals correction from 131.24 has ended, 130.60/70.

Trade from long side for 130.38 after consolidation n only below 129.71 risks 129.62, break, 129.32