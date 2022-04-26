Daily USD/JPY technical outlook
Last Update At 26 Apr 2022 00:06GMT.
Trend daily chart
Up
Daily Indicators
Rising
21 HR EMA
128.08
55 HR EMA
128.19
Trend hourly chart
Sideways
Hourly Indicators
Rising fm o/s
13 HR RSI
43
14 HR DMI
-ve
Daily analysis
Choppy consolidation to continue.
Resistance
129.10 - Last Fri's high.
128.86 - Mon's high.
128.49 - Hourly chart.
Support
127.53 - Mon's low.
127.47 - Last Wed's low.
126.79 - Mon's Asian top (now sup).
USD/JPY - 127.85.. The pair met selling interest at 128.86 in Asia n then ratcheted lower on safe-haven yen buying due to global stock weakness n falling U.S. yields to 127.53 in NY morning b4 recovering in tandem with U.S. equities.
On the bigger picture, dlr's fall fm 118.66 (Dec 2016) to 2019 low at 104. 46 (Sep) confirms early uptrend fm 2016 29-month bottom at 99.00 has hit a top. Despite falling to a 3-1/2 year 101.19 bottom in Mar 2020 on risk-off trades due to COVID-19 pandemic, dlr's rally to 111.71 the same month signals correction over. Despite dlr's erratic fall to 102.60 (Jan 2021), subsequent rise to 116.65 at the start of Jul, then break of 2020 top at 112.22 to 116.34 in Jan signals LT rise fm 2020 3-1/2 year 101.19 low remains in force n last week's s gain to a near 20-year peak of 129.40 may head to 130.50 later this month. On the downside, only below 125.10 signals temp. top made n risks stronger retrace. twd 123.03.
Today, as dlr's volatile price action fm last Wed's near 20-year peak at 129.40 is possibly developing into a 'triangle', as long as 127.53 holds, consolidation with upside bias remains but only abv 129.10 (Fri's triangle b-leg top) would re-test 129.40. Below 127.47 (reaction low) risks 127.22, 126.79/84 later.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
