Daily USD/JPY technical outlook

Last Update At 26 Apr 2022 00:06GMT.

Trend daily chart

Up

Daily Indicators

Rising

21 HR EMA

128.08

55 HR EMA

128.19

Trend hourly chart

Sideways

Hourly Indicators

Rising fm o/s

13 HR RSI

43

14 HR DMI

-ve

Daily analysis

Choppy consolidation to continue.

Resistance

129.10 - Last Fri's high.

128.86 - Mon's high.

128.49 - Hourly chart.

Support

127.53 - Mon's low.

127.47 - Last Wed's low.

126.79 - Mon's Asian top (now sup).

USD/JPY - 127.85.. The pair met selling interest at 128.86 in Asia n then ratcheted lower on safe-haven yen buying due to global stock weakness n falling U.S. yields to 127.53 in NY morning b4 recovering in tandem with U.S. equities.

On the bigger picture, dlr's fall fm 118.66 (Dec 2016) to 2019 low at 104. 46 (Sep) confirms early uptrend fm 2016 29-month bottom at 99.00 has hit a top. Despite falling to a 3-1/2 year 101.19 bottom in Mar 2020 on risk-off trades due to COVID-19 pandemic, dlr's rally to 111.71 the same month signals correction over. Despite dlr's erratic fall to 102.60 (Jan 2021), subsequent rise to 116.65 at the start of Jul, then break of 2020 top at 112.22 to 116.34 in Jan signals LT rise fm 2020 3-1/2 year 101.19 low remains in force n last week's s gain to a near 20-year peak of 129.40 may head to 130.50 later this month. On the downside, only below 125.10 signals temp. top made n risks stronger retrace. twd 123.03.

Today, as dlr's volatile price action fm last Wed's near 20-year peak at 129.40 is possibly developing into a 'triangle', as long as 127.53 holds, consolidation with upside bias remains but only abv 129.10 (Fri's triangle b-leg top) would re-test 129.40. Below 127.47 (reaction low) risks 127.22, 126.79/84 later.